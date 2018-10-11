'We Need to Improve': Roberto Mancini Bemoans Lack of Luck After Italy's Draw With Ukraine

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has blamed a lack of luck for his side's draw with Ukraine in Genoa, but has acknowledged that his side needs to improve ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash with Poland.

A disjointed Italy performance - particularly going forward - meant that the opportunity for a morale boosting win was missed. Federico Bernardeschi had given the Italians a lead early into the second half, but the home side were pegged back just a few minutes later after Ruslan Malinovsky found the bottom corner with a well executed volley.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Mancini, speaking to Rai Sport as quoted by CalcioMercato, analysed where he felt his side could have done better against Ukraine.

“We deserved to score more than just one goal, we should have scored at least two goals and we need to improve under this point of view. We are a bit unlucky as well," he said.

Mancini also defended his choice of front three for the match, despite his side's lack of incisiveness in front of goal.

He added: "Bernardeschi, Chiesa and Insigne can play together but we need to be more clinical in front of the goal."

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Having made some changes from previous team selections, Mancini also pointed out that he felt his side had carried out his game plan well.

Mancini added: “When you change four or five players the team can lose a bit of unity, but the lads produced some good attacking actions and even in the second part of the game we created some goal chances and we did our game.”

