West Brom Loanee Harvey Barnes Opens Up on His Future Amid Rumours of Leicester City Recall

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

West Brom winger Harvey Barnes has addressed the rumours claiming Leicester City could recall him from his loan spell at the Hawthorns in January, following his impressive performances this season.

The 20-year-old winger has scored five goals and provided two assists in 12 Championship appearances for the Baggies so far, and his sparkling form has led to suggestions of the King Power outfit bringing him back earlier than planned.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

“At the minute a full season is what’s been agreed, so at the minute in my head that is what’s going to happen, I’m going to be staying there for the season,” Barnes, who's training with the England Under-21s at St George's Park, told LeicestershireLive.

“I don’t know if anything will change or not, we will have to see. But, yeah, at the minute the plan is to have a full season at  West Brom.

“I’m enjoying myself. I don’t know what will happen but we will see. I’m enjoying myself so I hope it continues.”

Barnes was recalled from his Barnsley loan last season after showing similar form but only managed seven minutes of Premier League football at Leicester.

He knows he needs to be playing regularly, at his age, in order to develop the way he'd like to. And, for now, West Brom seems the right place to continue.

“It’s really important for me,” he added. “I’m still a young player, at an important time of my career, so for me it’s all about getting the pitch time, getting the experience and getting games under my belt.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

“I think that with the performances that I’ve been putting in at West Brom and also as a team we are playing really well. So, I’m glad that has been recognised, and this is the reward for that.”

