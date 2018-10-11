Wolves Captain Conor Coady Reveals Shock at Alan Shearer's Backing for an England Call-Up

Wolves skipper Conor Coady revealed that he “nearly fell off the couch” when he heard Alan Shearer call for him to be included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Coady has impressed for the newly promoted side this season, and has been an ever-present for their Premier League campaign thus far. Playing as part of a back three, Coady has looked assured at top flight level, and showing a level of comfort on the ball that arguably fits the profile for an England centre back in 2018.

“If he keeps performing like that it won’t be long until he gets a full shout from Gareth Southgate” said Shearer when speaking about Coady on Match of the Day.

Coady was clearly surprised to receive such praise from the former England captain.

“I nearly fell off the couch when I heard that!” he said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

The former Liverpool and Huddersfield defender was a prominent member of the Wolves team that got promoted in style from the Championship last season, and he has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water.

Wolves’ away win at Crystal Palace on Saturday was their fourth clean sheet in five games, resulting in them sitting seventh in the table going into the international break – having taken points off both Manchester clubs.

Coady has experience in the England set up, representing his country at Under-16s right through to Under-20 level. Most notably, Coady captained the Under-17 side that won the 2010 European Championships – alongside current England squad members Jack Butland, Nathaniel Chalobah and Ross Barkley. However, the defender is happy to be focusing on his domestic form for the time being without getting caught up in the hype.

He added: “It’s not something I really think of. If it ever came it’d be brilliant but I’m concentrating on playing as well as I can for Wolves.”

Coady’s name was mentioned to Southgate last season, but he dismissed the defender’s case for inclusion by saying that he needed to be doing it week in and week out in the top flight. Now that Coady appears to be doing just that, he may give Southgate something to think about in the future.