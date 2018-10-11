Xherdan Shaqiri Reveals He Is Yet to Visit Liverpool City Centre Since Summer Move

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has risked the wrath of Reds fans by admitting that he hasn't moved from rival city Manchester since joining the club in summer and has still never actually been to the city of Liverpool except for club duty.

Shaqiri chose to live in Manchester after joining Stoke from Inter in 2015. But rather than set up a new home in Merseyside, the Swiss play-maker has opted not to up sticks. The rivalry between the cities is known the world over for football but has its roots in 19th century industry.

But perhaps more bizarrely, even three months after signing for Liverpool on a cut price deal after Stoke's relegation from the Premier League, Shaqiri has still not even visited and has only ever been to the centre of Liverpool itself to the team hotel before matches.

"I still live in Manchester in the same house as when I was at Stoke," he told Swiss outlet Blick.

"To be honest, I've never been to the city of Liverpool except with the team at the team hotel. The players said it was a bit difficult because people are coming pretty straight to you."

He continued, "I think if you're decent, nothing will happen to you [from rival supporters]. But when we're at the hotel in Liverpool on Friday, you hear the people outside at 11pm.

"I think in England they do not have such thick window glass as here in Switzerland!"

Shaqiri is still waiting for his first real chance at Liverpool after so far failing to convince manager Jurgen Klopp that he is deserving of a regular place in the team.

The 27-year-old, who scored eight Premier League goals in a poor Stoke team last season, has only featured in half of Liverpool's league fixtures so far. Of those, just one was as a starter - last month's 3-0 win over Southampton - and he was taken off at half-time.