Aaron Ramsey Provides Definitive Update on Arsenal Future After Breakdown in Contract Talks

Aaron Ramsey says he will be staying at Arsenal for the remainder of the current campaign, and wants to do 'something special' with the club before his contract expires in the summer.

The midfielder had been linked with a January move away after reports that Arsenal would be open to offers to avoid losing him for free in the summer, but the player has moved to reaffirm his desire to honour his current deal, and achieve as much as he can with the club before deciding his future in the summer.

Arsenal have won nine consecutive games since losing their opening two under Unai Emery, most recently a 5-1 victory over Fulham, in which Ramsey scored with an audacious backheel, and there is a growing belief that they could go on to have a highly successful season.

When asked by the Telegraph if he planned to stay at the club beyond January, Ramsey said: “Of course, yeah. I am contracted to Arsenal and I am going to do my best now this season to try and achieve something special.

“Everything has been going great with the club. We thought we were in a position where we had agreed a deal, but that is no longer the case.

“So I just have to carry on playing my football and do my best for Arsenal this season and I’ll leave the rest with the club now.

“That’s a decision that they have made. Things happen in football and you just have to get on with it and carry on playing the best I can. That is all I am concentrating on and giving my best for Arsenal.”

Ramsey featured for Wales in Thursday night's 4-1 defeat to Spain, and will return to Arsenal duty to face Leicester after the international break.