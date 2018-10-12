Atlanta United President Reveals He Will Not Consider Low Bids for Reported Arsenal Target

Atlanta United president Darren Eales has dampened suggestions that Miguel Almiron is set to join Arsenal in the January transfer window, declaring that the Gunners would need to triple the rumoured £11m price tag.

Last week, FOX Deportes USA via Metro reported that Arsenal will spring a surprise move for the Major League Soccer star, with Darren Eales confirming the attacking midfielder will move to the Premier League.

He reportedly said: "Almiron’s future is already decided and he will go to England in the European winter market."

Miguel Almiron for Atlanta United in the MLS this season:



32 appearances

12 goals

Almiron, who has taken Major League Soccer by storm since moving to United, has scored 12 goals and notched 13 assists in 32 appearances. It is no wonder why the Paraguayan is being linked with Europe's giants, but Eales has confirmed that any club looking to land Almiron will need to break the bank to do so.

Speaking about the rumours, Eales, whose name was spelt incorrectly in the initial reports, saw the funny side, as he joked on the 92.9 The Game radio show, as reported by the Metro.

He said: "So there were two clues as to why that was total nonsense, one was Eagles, not Eales.

"And the other was the suggestion of £11m because it would have to take at least triple that for me to even get out of bed and think about any bids for Almiron.





"So everyone knew, as soon as they saw that figure, that it was a load of rubbish."





When quizzed if £11m was too small a sum to land Almiron, Eales confidently confirmed his stance. He said: "Oh yeah, way, way light, absolutely."

Almiron, who plays as a number ten, has been nothing short of sensational for Atlanta this season, and is also rumoured to be interesting West Ham and Leicester City.