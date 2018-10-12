'Awful': Twitter Reacts to Newcastle Defender's Performance Early in International Break

By 90Min
October 12, 2018

Since his Premier League move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2014, DeAndre Yedlin has been on a downward trajectory, failing to convince in north London and in various loan spells before being sold to Newcastle in 2016. 

The American fullback is blessed with blistering pace, which he often uses effectively when marauding forward – but significantly less effectively when it comes to getting back into position defensively. 

Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages

In the United States' 4-2 loss to Colombia on Thursday, Yedlin was poor yet again as his side crumbled defensively under the attacking pressure of their opponents. 

As his nation's most experienced and high-profile defender, America's supporters have high expectations of the Newcastle player and, as of this moment, he is failing to reach the levels of performance which are required of him. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to Yedlin's performance last night.

Yedlin will return to club action on Saturday with a home game against Brighton. Newcastle currently sit 19th in the Premier League table and have failed to win in their first eight games. 

MB Media/GettyImages

Yedlin's form for the Magpies this campaign has been inconsistent. Whilst he has contributed in the attack, with an assist against Chelsea and a goal against Manchester City to his name, he has been part of a Newcastle defence that has conceded 13 goals in the league already. 

