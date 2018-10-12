Barcelona Considering Futures of Suarez and Cillessen as Club Target New Goalkeeper & Forward

Barcelona are reportedly considering the futures of Luis Suarez and Jasper Cillessen, as the club line up moves for a new forward and a new keeper.

The La Liga champions reportedly have more immediate concerns (like finding cover at left back), but are considering going for a new number two to Marc-Andre ter Stegen as they brace for Cillessen's departure, and a new forward to rotate with Suarez as the Uruguayan enters his twilight years, according to Marca.

Luis Suárez is the player who has given the most assists to Lionel Messi in La Liga after beating Dani Alves (26). [opta] pic.twitter.com/jjiZsr5nmW — Stats (@centrestats) October 7, 2018

In Suarez's case, he will be 32 in January, and is said to be feeling his limitations, claiming he 'should not have played' in a draw with Leganes prior to their Champions League elimination to Roma last season.

Barca are thought to believe that academy graduate Munir could be the solution, and could step in as a rotation option for Suarez as and when required.

However, according to the Marca report, there are some concerns about his development, and should he fail to step up, the club will look elsewhere - such as Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek, the current top scorer in Serie A, who is believed to be one of their targets.

Forget Messi and Ronaldo 😏, Piatek is one to watch out for this season. pic.twitter.com/1KXro5yRlc — Busy Buddies 🇳🇬™ (@thebusybuddies) October 12, 2018

As far as Cillessen goes, Barca seem to be happy with him as a backup keeper, but will not stand in his way should an offer come in.

He was linked heavily with an exit in the summer, with Liverpool heavily touted as a possible destination before they moved for Roma's Alisson.

Should interest in the Dutch stopper resurface, the Reds' Simon Mignolet is among a list of names Barca have been linked with as a replacement.