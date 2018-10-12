Barcelona Stalling on Ernesto Valverde Contract Decision Amid Club's Drop in Form

By 90Min
October 12, 2018

La Liga champions Barcelona have not made a decision on the future of manager Ernesto Valverde, with the coach's current deal ending at the end of the current season.

Valverde, who left Athletic Bilbao to take the reins at the Camp Nou, signed a two-year deal last year. His contract does include the option of triggering a third year but, according to Sport, neither party has indicated an intention to activate the clause.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The manager oversaw a league-winning campaign last season and guided La Blaugrana to the Copa del Rey. But things haven't gone as smoothly this season, and the Catalans are yet to record a win in the Primera Division since September 15 despite playing four matches in that time.

Barca's general manager Pep Segura told Sport that there are plans to discuss the contract situation but didn't indicate any urgency, given there's still an option for an additional year.

“Ernesto Valverde? He is on a two-year deal and there is an option to add a third, we will come to a decision which suits both parties. We have a stronger squad than last season and that was the objective, we have achieved that.”

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Segura also commented on the recent controversy stirred by Arturo Vidal, one of the players brought in to strengthen the squad.

The Chilean is unhappy with his playing time after making just two La Liga starts, and has chosen to vent on social media.

“He has made a mistake and he must fix it,” Segura declared.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

“He has shown disrespect towards his fellow team-mates and now there is the opportunity to put that right, which I am sure he will take.”

