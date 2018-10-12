Bayern Munich Considering Move for Serie A Star as Long-Term Replacement for Robert Lewandowski

German giants Bayern Munich have been linked with a January move for Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek.

CalcioMercato report that the Polish forward is being eyed as the long-term replacement for his countryman Robert Lewandowski, with club president Uli Hoeness said to be a huge admirer of the Genoa star.

Uli Hoeneß is a huge admirer of Genoa striker Krzysztof Piątek (23) & wants him to be the long term replacement of Robert Lewandowski.

Genoa’s asking price is currently in the region of € 30/35 million but could rise as the competition for the player intensifies [Calciomercato] pic.twitter.com/eyrNznsYWS — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 11, 2018

Piatek has scored 13 goals in just nine outings for the Serie A side this season in all competitions, and was on target for his country on Thursday as they lost 3-2 to reigning European champions Portugal.

CalcioMercato report that Bayern are facing serious competition for Piatek's signature in the form of Barcelona and Chelsea, but Borussia Dortmund are said to be the closest to signing him.

The player signed a four-year deal with Genoa following his move from Polish side Cracovia in the summer, and has since had to play down the comparisons to Lewandowski while dismissing the links abroad.

“That start of the season has been good, but I’m not thinking about it [the speculation]," he told Sky Sport Italia last month.

“I can’t be compared to Lewandowski - he plays for Bayern Munich, myself at Genoa. I don’t think the links with Barcelona are true, even though I’ve heard about it. If I have any secrets, it’s simply that I try to improve, giving my best in training. With the coach Ballardini, we’ve agreed what my position on the field is. I know exactly what I have to do."





While Genoa will hardly be excited to part ways with their new-found star, the report from Italy suggests that they would be willing to accept something in the region of €30-35m for him if it does come to that.