'Better Touch Than Lukaku': Twitter Reacts as Usain Bolt Scores Twice in Football Debut

After reports in recent years of trials with Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, it appears Usain Bolt might have finally found his level, as he found the net twice for Central Coast Mariners in a friendly earlier on Friday morning (or evening, if you're in the land of Oz).

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist's fledgling football career has seemed to be in the works for an age, but it looks as if it's now up and running, much to the relief of fans who have been following his football career since he first announced his intentions to get into the sport.

🚨 BREAKING!@usainbolt has scored his first goal for @CCMariners! What a time to be alive.



⚡️ pic.twitter.com/BxlQtXpDUX — 90min (@90min_Football) October 12, 2018

While it perhaps isn't the high profile club he imagined starting things off with, it will also come as a relief to the 32-year-old, who had hoped to make an impression in a game he believed to be crucial as far as it related to his future in football.

He had previously featured on the left wing for the Mariners, but started up front alongside former Leeds and Aston Villa forward Ross McCormack, scoring twice as they ran out 4-0 winners over their friendly opponents Macarthur South West United (no, us neither).

BOLT HAS HIS BRACE! ⚡️



That's two goals tonight for @usainbolt!! What a moment in sport, don't think limits! #CCMFC 🎥 @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/0NeIH9i49V — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) October 12, 2018

So, without further ado, here's what fans have been saying to it as the Jamaican bagged his brace against so very suspect defending...

Usain Bolt and Ross McCormack are playing up front for Central Coast Mariners. This has to be the weirdest that has happened since a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/jFos0BqgFv — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 12, 2018

Bolt > Benzema — 6tri9il (@StrigilHabbo) October 12, 2018

How far back did he leave the defenders? — Jack Waddington (@_Jack_Wad_) October 12, 2018

The Earth is billions of years old, and I’m gladly alive to live in the era of Messi, Ronaldo and Usain Bolt?! 😂 — adem6 (@crnasrpska) October 12, 2018

Nice seeing him being happy. A dream come true! — John Wahlborg (@Joaxwa) October 12, 2018

Some remain steadfastly unimpressed however...