'Better Touch Than Lukaku': Twitter Reacts as Usain Bolt Scores Twice in Football Debut

By 90Min
October 12, 2018

After reports in recent years of trials with Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, it appears Usain Bolt might have finally found his level, as he found the net twice for Central Coast Mariners in a friendly earlier on Friday morning (or evening, if you're in the land of Oz).

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist's fledgling football career has seemed to be in the works for an age, but it looks as if it's now up and running, much to the relief of fans who have been following his football career since he first announced his intentions to get into the sport. 

While it perhaps isn't the high profile club he imagined starting things off with, it will also come as a relief to the 32-year-old, who had hoped to make an impression in a game he believed to be crucial as far as it related to his future in football.

He had previously featured on the left wing for the Mariners, but started up front alongside former Leeds and Aston Villa forward Ross McCormack, scoring twice as they ran out 4-0 winners over their friendly opponents Macarthur South West United (no, us neither).

So, without further ado, here's what fans have been saying to it as the Jamaican bagged his brace against so very suspect defending... 

Some remain steadfastly unimpressed however...

