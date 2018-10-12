How to Watch Croatia vs. England: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Here's how to watch Croatia vs. England in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, Oct. 12.

By Kaelen Jones
October 12, 2018

Croatia and England will face off in a UEFA Nations League group stage contest on Thursday, Oct. 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET. The game will be played in Croatia's Stadion HNK Rijeka, however it will take place behind closed doors. 

Why? In June 2015, a swastika was marked on the pitch of a Euro 2016 qualifier between Italy and France. UEFA punished Croatia by ruling that each of its next two UEFA matches were to be played in an empty stadium in addition to a €100,000 fine and one-point deduction in qualifying. Croatia followed orders by banning fans from its next qualifying contest against Bulgaria in October 2015, but it hasn't played a UEFA-sanctioned home match since.

Since finishing as runner-up at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Croatia has drawn Portugal 1-1 before being thrashed by Spain, 6-0, in its first Natoins League contest.

England enters having lost its only UEFA Nations League bout, falling to Spain 2-1. Several young players were called up for the Three Lions' upcoming stretch, including 18-year-old Jadon Sancho, who's the first player born this millenium to be selected to the English senior team.

The contest will mark the first time the two countries will meet since the World Cup semifinals, when Croatia won 2-1 in extra time.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2, Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live stream: fuboTVSling TVESPN+ and the WatchESPN appYou can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)