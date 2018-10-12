Croatia and England will face off in a UEFA Nations League group stage contest on Thursday, Oct. 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET. The game will be played in Croatia's Stadion HNK Rijeka, however it will take place behind closed doors.

Why? In June 2015, a swastika was marked on the pitch of a Euro 2016 qualifier between Italy and France. UEFA punished Croatia by ruling that each of its next two UEFA matches were to be played in an empty stadium in addition to a €100,000 fine and one-point deduction in qualifying. Croatia followed orders by banning fans from its next qualifying contest against Bulgaria in October 2015, but it hasn't played a UEFA-sanctioned home match since.

Since finishing as runner-up at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Croatia has drawn Portugal 1-1 before being thrashed by Spain, 6-0, in its first Natoins League contest.

England enters having lost its only UEFA Nations League bout, falling to Spain 2-1. Several young players were called up for the Three Lions' upcoming stretch, including 18-year-old Jadon Sancho, who's the first player born this millenium to be selected to the English senior team.

The contest will mark the first time the two countries will meet since the World Cup semifinals, when Croatia won 2-1 in extra time.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2, Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live stream: fuboTV, Sling TV, ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

