Crystal Palace Outcast's Father Insists He Deserves a Chance to Prove Himself in the Premier League

By 90Min
October 12, 2018

Alexander Sorloth's Crystal Palace career hasn't gone according to plan since his arrival at the start of the year, and the striker has already admitted his frustrations over being on the Eagles' bench.

Having arrived at Selhurst Park from Midtjylland back in January, the Norwegian has made just 11 Premier League appearances, with his only goal for Palace scored in the Carabao Cup.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Sorloth has come under a bit of criticism for his failure to impress since joining the London outfit. But his father has spoken out in his defence, insisting the 22-year-old is good enough to cut it in the Premier League.

“Alexander is good enough," Goran Sorloth told Dagbladet. "At the same time, we must not forget that he is in the Premier League. You have come to the top shelf in terms of pressure and interest.


“We also have to remember that he is only 22 years old and has experienced incredible amounts in a short period of time.”

The Palace forward had previously voiced his disappointment with the way things have unfolded since his move to England.

"It's frustrating to sit on the bench, especially when I'm young and hungry to show how good I am," he told Norwegian outlet VG. "I arrived at Palace with very high confidence so it is a contrast.

"There is still a lot of time before January and there are a lot of matches," he added. "I hope there are some chances that I will take. So, let's see what's happening in January."

The Eagles, meanwhile, have only registered two wins in the league this season after playing eight times and could use a boost up front, having only scored five goals. Sorloth could get his chance if things continue to move in that direction, but his impact would have to be immediate.

