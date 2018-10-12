Declan Rice Offered New Long Term Contract by West Ham Following Lengthy Negotiations

West Ham United have reportedly offered prodigal midfielder Declan Rice a new five-year deal following lengthy contract negotiations.

Having had recent contract proposals rejected by Rice's representatives, the Hammers have now reportedly made a take it or leave it offer. It is understood that, if the offer is rejected, negotiations will be stalled until the conclusion of the current campaign.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The fresh proposal is reported (via Football London) to entail a £3,000-a-week rise on the previous offer, taking the weekly salary to £21,000.

In addition to this, in an attempt to further sweeten the deal, West Ham have thrown in a £20,000 bonus for each Premier League start Rice makes, as well as £10,000 for substitute appearances and £5,000 for being an unused sub in any game.

Highlighting the east London club's desire to get this deal over the line is the added incentive that, for every 15 appearances that Rice makes, his wage will increase by £5,000-a-week.

🤔 Declan Rice is NOT in the Republic of Ireland squad as he considers swapping his international allegiance to England



Is he good enough to play for Gareth Southgate's side? pic.twitter.com/9Qi60s2OVq — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) October 4, 2018

Having made seven appearances so far this season, the 19-year-old is on course to at least double the 15 appearances that would trigger such a rise in his wages.

These negotiations on an improved deal come off the back of Rice's breakthrough season for the Hammers in the 2017/18 campaign. Having made 31 appearances throughout the last season, Rice was named runner-up in West Ham's 'Hammer of the Year' award, narrowly losing out to the impressive Marko Arnautović.

It is believed that neither Declan Rice nor West Ham United have entertained the possibility of the youngster leaving the club, and it is more a matter of when than if the new contract is signed.