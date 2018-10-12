Dortmund Close on Permanent Signing of Paco Alcacer from Barcelona After Impressive Recent Form

By 90Min
October 12, 2018

Following an excellent start to the Bundesliga season on loan from Barcelona, striker Paco Alcacer is reportedly set to make his temporary switch to Borussia Dortmund a permanent move, with the German side set to trigger their purchase option for the in-form attacker.


Alcacer has enjoyed a fine start to life at the Westfalenstadion, spearheading Lucien Favre’s side’s charge to the summit of the Bundesliga table. The Spaniard has already hit seven goals in his first four games for Dortmund, and his stunning form has prompted the club to act.

According to German outlet BildDortmund have already decided to capitalise on the purchase option which is included in Alcacer’s loan signing from Barcelona. It is said that the Bundesliga club will seal the permanent signing of the Spaniard for €23m.

Alcacer has apparently told Dortmund that he would be happy to continue with the club, having struggled to break into Barcelona’s attacking setup since his move to Catalonia from Valencia in 2016, with competition from the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The 25-year-old has found greater form and more regular opportunities already in the Bundesliga this season and continued his recent fine form on the international stage with Spain.

Alcacer hit an impressive brace as Luis Enrique’s side produced a thumping performance to beat Wales 4-1 on Thursday night and the striker’s show-stealing display prompted reports in Germany to surface that the Spaniard will sign a permanent contract with Dortmund that will run until 2023.

The former Valencia hitman managed just seven goals in 23 games for Barcelona last season but appears to have found an ideal fit with his new club in the Bundesliga as the natural successor to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Dortmund.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)