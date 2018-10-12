Dortmund Close on Permanent Signing of Paco Alcacer from Barcelona After Impressive Recent Form

Following an excellent start to the Bundesliga season on loan from Barcelona, striker Paco Alcacer is reportedly set to make his temporary switch to Borussia Dortmund a permanent move, with the German side set to trigger their purchase option for the in-form attacker.





Alcacer has enjoyed a fine start to life at the Westfalenstadion, spearheading Lucien Favre’s side’s charge to the summit of the Bundesliga table. The Spaniard has already hit seven goals in his first four games for Dortmund, and his stunning form has prompted the club to act.

Paco Alcácer has had eight shots on target for club & country since joining Borussia Dortmund:



⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️



He’s scored with all of them. pic.twitter.com/x3KF2ebOJ7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 11, 2018

According to German outlet Bild, Dortmund have already decided to capitalise on the purchase option which is included in Alcacer’s loan signing from Barcelona. It is said that the Bundesliga club will seal the permanent signing of the Spaniard for €23m.

Alcacer has apparently told Dortmund that he would be happy to continue with the club, having struggled to break into Barcelona’s attacking setup since his move to Catalonia from Valencia in 2016, with competition from the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The 25-year-old has found greater form and more regular opportunities already in the Bundesliga this season and continued his recent fine form on the international stage with Spain.

Goals scored for club & country so far this season:



14 Krzysztof Piątek

09 Paco Alcácer

09 André Silva



Europe's most in-form strikers right now. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hdfzXOBQ0R — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 11, 2018

Alcacer hit an impressive brace as Luis Enrique’s side produced a thumping performance to beat Wales 4-1 on Thursday night and the striker’s show-stealing display prompted reports in Germany to surface that the Spaniard will sign a permanent contract with Dortmund that will run until 2023.

The former Valencia hitman managed just seven goals in 23 games for Barcelona last season but appears to have found an ideal fit with his new club in the Bundesliga as the natural successor to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Dortmund.