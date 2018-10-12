Everton Star Richarlison Hails Influence of 'Father Figure' Marco Silva After Summer Move

Everton hotshot Richarlison has described coach Marco Silva as a father figure, saying he's grateful to the Portuguese for bringing him to the Premier League.

Silva, who brought the forward to Watford last season, was a driving force behind the Toffees' £40m move for the Brazilian this summer – a move which has produced four goals and a red card so far this season.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Four goals in six Premier League outings for Everton so far this term have seen the 21-year-old become a fan favourite at Goodison, and he has suggested that he owes a lot to his manager, who has been a mentor for him since his move from South America last year.

“I see Marco as a father," Richarlison declared (via the Mirror). "He came to Brazil to bring me to England and to help me realise the dream of playing in the Premier League. He convinced me to have three English lessons a week and I really want to learn quickly because it will be important for the rest of my career.





Marco is a very organised coach, who demands a lot of his players. He’s always on the training pitch to show us how to do things.“When I need some additional explanation I go to his office and we talk. That helps me a lot on the pitch and not only from a tactical point of view.”

The player's fine form has also thrust him into the Brazil senior team, for whom he has scored twice in as many appearances following his call-up in August.