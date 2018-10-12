Fluminense Director Reveals Why Real Madrid Move for Pedro Fell Through & Insists Deal Isn't Dead

By 90Min
October 12, 2018

Real Madrid would have completed the signing of talented 21-year-old Fluminense forward Pedro Guilherme by now had it not been for the player suffering a knee injury that required surgery. That is according to Fluminense sporting director Paulo Angioni.

Real were thought to be keeping an eye on Pedro during the summer, interest that was seemingly not dampened by the capture of the returning Mariano Diaz.

Bruna Prado/GettyImages

A proposed deal eventually fell through, although Fluminense have not ruled out a sale.

"I think there was a plan for a possible sale of Pedro plan. It is obvious that the injury hindered it a lot," Angioni told LANCE! (via AS).

"It caused us to look for another type of income, since the money for the transfer was, in theory, conditional and didn't materialise because of the injury. Of course, it would give economic tranquillity until the end of the year. If he had not been injured, I think he would have been sold."

Angioni continued, "His signing can go ahead, of course. He is very young, the surgery was successful and he has surprised us in the first phase of the recovery.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

"I think his drop will be less than expected. That reactivates the movement, he's a player in the market. Something can happen later, I believe a lot in that and in a magnificent recovery."

LANCE! suggests that Real had met Fluminense's asking price for Pedro, although it is not clear if that was the full amount of his reported €50m release clause. Previous rumours had claimed Real would likely be able to wrap up a deal for around half that amount.

