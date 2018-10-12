Forgotten Leicester City Striker Ruled Out of Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying Matches

Leicester City's forgotten man Islam Slimani, who is spending the season on loan at Turkish giants Fenerbahce, has been ruled out of Algeria's clashes with Benin after picking up an injury.

The Leicester City loanee suffered a thigh injury in the 0-0 draw with İstanbul Başakşehir on Sunday.

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

The 30-year-old striker has made seven appearances in the Turkish Super Lig this season, scoring once. Slimani has also been involved in the opening two fixtures of this seasons UEFA Europa League scoring two goals.





Algeria host Benin in Blida this evening, before travelling to Cotonou on Tuesday for the return fixture.





Algeria, nicknamed the Desert Foxes, are level with Benin on four points at the top of Group D, three ahead of Gambia and Togo.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

A statement from the Algerian Football Federation read (quoted by the Leicester Mercury):

"[Slimani] Arrived injured in selection after a league match played with his club in Turkey, Islam Slimani will finally not be retained for the double confrontation of the national team against Benin on October 12 and 16.

"This is the decision made by the doctor of the national team, Dr. Benazieb Mohamed-Larbi after consultation with the coach, Mr. Djamel Belmadi."

The thigh injury is likely to put the veteran forward out for a couple of months.