Galatasaray Target Leicester & Everton Stars to Fill Attacking Void in January Window

Following a start to the Premier League season which has seen Shinji Okazaki fall down the pecking order under Claude Puel at Leicester City, the Japanese forward has reportedly emerged as a primary target for Galatasaray as the Turkish side search for a new striker.

The Super Lig giants are also said to be considering Everton’s Oumar Niasse as the Turkish champions seek to replace last season’s top scorer Bafetimbi Gomis in the January transfer window. Gomis hit 29 goals for Galatasaray last term but departed for Al-Hilal in August.

Fatih Terim’s side are now seeking to replace the prolific goal scorer and, according to Haber Turk, Galatasaray have turned their attentions to the Premier League, with Leicester’s Okazaki a key target as the champions seek to defend their Super Lig title.

Okazaki was a central player for Claudio Ranieri alongside Jamie Vardy in attack as Leicester won the Premier League title in the 2015/16 season, but has slipped out of favour under Claude Puel, with Demarai Gray preferred as a more youthful option in attack for the Foxes.

Fatih Terim, on the other hand, is said to be a big fan of the 32-year-old attacker and could seek to offer Okazaki a more integral role with Galatasaray, where he would join up with his compatriot and Japan teammate Yuto Nagatomo.

Another striker apparently of interest to the Turkish giants as they look to fill their attacking void is Everton’s Oumar Niasse, according to Turkish Football, a player who is similarly out of favour at Goodison Park under new manager Marco Silva.

The Senegal international is also said to feature on Galatasaray’s shortlist of targets to reinforce their striking ranks and Niasse has apparently been told that he is free to depart Everton in the winter transfer window.

It remains to be seen which of the forwards will emerge as Galatasaray’s priority target ahead of January (with another report claiming Liverpool's Divock Origi is another option), but it seems either way that the Premier League will be the area of focus for the Turkish giants.