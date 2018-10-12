Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Hails 'World Class' Summer Signing

October 12, 2018

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has praised the Reds' summer acquisition of Alisson, hailing the Brazilian shot stopper as 'world class'.

After Loris Karius essentially cost Liverpool in last season's Champions League final against Real Madrid with two blunders, the Reds brought in Alisson for a then record fee for a goalkeeper of £67m. 

Despite making a calamitous error against Leicester earlier in the season, the goalie has settled in well and made several key saves in big games, such as his one-on-one stop against Eden Hazard in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

In light of Alisson's early season form, Liverpool teammate Alexander-Arnold has been full of praise for the new goalkeeper.

As quoted by the Star, the right back said: “The messages the manager gives us and the way we defend as a team is front footed.

"We don’t want to concede too many chances and we haven’t so far this season, but when the keeper has been called upon, Alisson has made some world-class saves and shown he is a world-class keeper.”

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

However, Alexander-Arnold was quick to mention that the mere three Premier League goals that Alisson has conceded so far is down to the defence as a whole, not just the goalkeeper.


Liverpool's academy product has been particularly impressed by England teammate Joe Gomez and his partnership with the colossal Virgil van Dijk, adding: "Joe’s showing this season he is a top player.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

“At a young age, he’s one of the best in his position in the league. That takes some doing, so that’s credit to him especially with the setbacks he has had. He has an immense hunger and drive to keep succeeding, going forward and getting better. You see that every day in training with the way he applies himself.

“The relationship he has forged with Virgil has really helped him. He probably looks up to Virgil as a bit of a role model. It’s like he’s a mini-Virgil at times!”

While Liverpool are joint-top of the Premier League table, their attacking football has not been quite as exhilarating as the heights of last season, with the front three of Sadio ManéRoberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah struggling for consistency. 


However, Alexander-Arnold insisted that the team will continue to be happy as long as the results keep coming, saying: "There’s probably a bit more of a difference from last season in terms of how we’re defensively organised.

“We’re not conceding as many goals and we’re still getting results, sometimes grinding them out. A win is a win at the end of the day and we’ve shown this year we can win in different ways.”

