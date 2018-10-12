Liverpool Fans Left Wishing They'd Kept Suso After Former Star's Impressive Display for Spain

By 90Min
October 12, 2018

After a fine performance against Wales on Thursday night, some Liverpool fans can't believe their club let 24-year-old winger Suso leave.

The Spaniard started for Luis Enrique's team out on the right flank and was key to La Roja's convincing 1-4 win over Wales in the international friendly at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Suso, now flourishing at AC Milan, setup Sergio Ramos' 19th minute header with a fine free-kick delivery and continued to terrorise the Welsh backline all evening, adding a further assist later on in the 74th minute for Marc Bartra.

He was eventually subbed for Rodrigo with less than ten minutes to go, but not before his spectacular long distance strike hit the crossbar.

After his marvellous two-assist performance, some Liverpool fans on Twitter couldn't help but admire their former player and wonder what might have been...

Suso has enjoyed a strong start to the season at club level. The Spaniard has six assists in Serie A - matched only by Jadon Sancho across Europe's top five leagues.

After adding a couple more against Wales, the ex-Liverpool man is really starting to make his name as a creative force. 

Some Liverpool fans even seem to be mad at former boss Brendan Rodgers for letting such a talent leave back in 2015. 

The attacking midfielder has since been linked with a move back to the Premier League with Liverpool. However, if such a move were to take place the Reds would be made to pay for their error of judgement with previous reports valuing Suso at over €40m.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)