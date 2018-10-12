Liverpool Fans Left Wishing They'd Kept Suso After Former Star's Impressive Display for Spain

After a fine performance against Wales on Thursday night, some Liverpool fans can't believe their club let 24-year-old winger Suso leave.

The Spaniard started for Luis Enrique's team out on the right flank and was key to La Roja's convincing 1-4 win over Wales in the international friendly at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Suso, now flourishing at AC Milan, setup Sergio Ramos' 19th minute header with a fine free-kick delivery and continued to terrorise the Welsh backline all evening, adding a further assist later on in the 74th minute for Marc Bartra.

He was eventually subbed for Rodrigo with less than ten minutes to go, but not before his spectacular long distance strike hit the crossbar.

After his marvellous two-assist performance, some Liverpool fans on Twitter couldn't help but admire their former player and wonder what might have been...

only watching the Wales game to see Wilson but instead I’ve just been wishing we had kept Suso — georgia (@gexrgiamay) October 11, 2018

Yeah, Suso probably deserved more playing time at Liverpool — Tuaha Sohail (@TuahaSohail) October 7, 2018

Why was Suso let go from liverpool? Because he was ‘too slow’?

I always liked him and wanted him to stay.



P.s he has 5 assists in his last 2 games.



P.p.s he has 2 goals and 6 assists in 7 games in Serie A this season. — Jordan Lemon (@jordanlemon_) October 11, 2018

Suso has enjoyed a strong start to the season at club level. The Spaniard has six assists in Serie A - matched only by Jadon Sancho across Europe's top five leagues.

After adding a couple more against Wales, the ex-Liverpool man is really starting to make his name as a creative force.

Some Liverpool fans even seem to be mad at former boss Brendan Rodgers for letting such a talent leave back in 2015.

I don’t think Suso did great at Liverpool, but now he’s doing well I can use that to further my anti Brendan Rodgers agenda. So everyone wins. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) October 11, 2018

Every time I watch Suso play football the more I dislike Brendan Rodgers. — ‎ ‎ ‎𐤃 (@ffskent) October 11, 2018

The attacking midfielder has since been linked with a move back to the Premier League with Liverpool. However, if such a move were to take place the Reds would be made to pay for their error of judgement with previous reports valuing Suso at over €40m.