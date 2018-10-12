Liverpool Keeping Tabs on Piotr Zielinski After Dispute With Napoli Over Release Clause

Contract talks between Napoli and their Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski have stalled due to a disagreement over his release clause, according to reports from Italy.

Zielinski is under contract at the Stadio San Paolo for another three years but the release clause of £57m (€65m) which was included when he signed for the club in 2016 looks worryingly low in the current market.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis wants to double the release clause to £114m (€130m) but both Zielinski and his agent feel that this is excessive, Calciomercato understands.





If a contract extension cannot be agreed, then Zielinski's current release clause leaves Napoli in a vulnerable position, with Juventus and Liverpool both said to be eyeing a move for the 24-year-old.

Liverpool were linked with Zielinski when he was on loan at Empoli from Udinese in 2016. Empoli president Fabrizio Corsi claimed earlier this week that the Reds wanted Zielinski but he rejected them in favour of a move to Naples.

"When he came to Naples, he had that option [to go to Liverpool], but they did really well to convince him," explained Corsi.

Zielinski has made 104 appearances for Napoli since joining them two years ago and was a regular last season as I Partenopei recorded their highest ever Serie A points tally, although they still missed out on the title to Juventus.

He is currently away on international duty with Poland and played the full 90 minutes of the 3-2 defeat to Portugal on Thursday.