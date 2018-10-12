Liverpool's Champions League Opponents Red Star Under Investigation for Match Fixing Against PSG

By 90Min
October 12, 2018

French authorities have 'opened an investigation' over allegations of match fixing in Paris Saint-Germain's 6-1 home win over Red Star Belgrade in Champions League Group C on October 3, after being alerted to suspicious betting by UEFA.

An exclusive from L'Equipe claims that a few days before the meeting, UEFA alerted the National Finance Prosecutor (PNF) to a tip off that a 'senior leader' at the Serbian champions intended to place a bet of several million euros on his own team to lose by five goals.


PSG won the game 6-1, with the world's most expensive player Neymar scoring a hat-trick at the Parc des Princes. The Brazilian scored twice in as many minutes in the first half, while Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria gave the hosts a 4-0 lead at half-time.

Former Chelsea man Marko Marin pulled one back for Red Star, before Neymar rounded off the huge win with an impressive free-kick ten minutes from the end.


The game between Liverpool and Napoli's Champions League group opponents was also marred by supporter trouble, with PSG moving to ban season-ticket holders involved in crowd disturbances.


Despite the closure of a stand for PSG's ultras and a ban on travelling fans from Serbia, there was still fighting outside the ground after the match. UEFA has since opened disciplinary proceedings against both clubs.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Unbeaten Napoli currently top Group C with four points from the opening two fixtures, while Liverpool's 3-2 home win over PSG sees them in the second qualification place in the group.

Jurgen Klopp's side have back-to-back games against Red Star to come next in the competition with the first encounter at Anfield on October 24.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)