Liverpool's Champions League Opponents Red Star Under Investigation for Match Fixing Against PSG

French authorities have 'opened an investigation' over allegations of match fixing in Paris Saint-Germain's 6-1 home win over Red Star Belgrade in Champions League Group C on October 3, after being alerted to suspicious betting by UEFA.

An exclusive from L'Equipe claims that a few days before the meeting, UEFA alerted the National Finance Prosecutor (PNF) to a tip off that a 'senior leader' at the Serbian champions intended to place a bet of several million euros on his own team to lose by five goals.





PSG won the game 6-1, with the world's most expensive player Neymar scoring a hat-trick at the Parc des Princes. The Brazilian scored twice in as many minutes in the first half, while Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria gave the hosts a 4-0 lead at half-time.

➡ L'UEFA a alerté les autorités françaises sur un possible trucage du match de Ligue des champions PSG-Etoile Rouge Belgrade (6-1)



➡ Un dirigeant serbe aurait parié près de 5 M€ sur la défaite de son équipe par cinq buts d'écart.



Notre enquête >>> https://t.co/skWkhAp2Rt pic.twitter.com/4q9qK5qSnL — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) October 12, 2018

Former Chelsea man Marko Marin pulled one back for Red Star, before Neymar rounded off the huge win with an impressive free-kick ten minutes from the end.





The game between Liverpool and Napoli's Champions League group opponents was also marred by supporter trouble, with PSG moving to ban season-ticket holders involved in crowd disturbances.





Despite the closure of a stand for PSG's ultras and a ban on travelling fans from Serbia, there was still fighting outside the ground after the match. UEFA has since opened disciplinary proceedings against both clubs.

Unbeaten Napoli currently top Group C with four points from the opening two fixtures, while Liverpool's 3-2 home win over PSG sees them in the second qualification place in the group.

Jurgen Klopp's side have back-to-back games against Red Star to come next in the competition with the first encounter at Anfield on October 24.