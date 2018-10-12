Luis Enrique Hints at Changes for England Game After Spain Thrash Wales 4-1 in Cardiff

Luis Enrique has hinted at making changes for Spain’s Nations League encounter with England next week following his side’s 4-1 win against Wales on Thursday.

Pace Alcacer scored twice in the first half, either side of Sergio Ramos’ header, while Marc Bartra netted in the 74th minute before Sam Vokes bagged a consolation for the hosts.

Speaking as quoted by Marca, Enrique praised the depth of his depth and claimed journalists would not be able to fully predict his team for the England game.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

He said: “I love the competition, it means we can bring in four or five players and they still have a very high level.





“It’s difficult for me, but positive, they are good players with a lot of hunger.





“Yes there are clues [for the England game] in those who have not played, but you won’t be able to guess more than four or five."





Discussing the game, Enrique was delighted by the manner in which his side easily dismantled the Dragons during a ferocious first half display.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

He added: “It was an intense game and I loved watching my team.





“Their attitude lasted 90 minutes and we went into the game looking to create chances, put Wales under pressure and to prevent them from coming out and it went well.





“We took advantage of an early chance and from there we repeated what we were looking to do.”

Spain play England next Monday after the Three Lions' clash with Croatia on Friday. La Furia are currently top of the Nations League group, after beating Croatia 6-0 and winning at Wembley.