Malcom's Agent Claims Star 'Doesn't Like His Situation' at New Club Barcelona Amid Lack of Game Time

Barcelona winger Malcom, who controversially pulled out of a summer switch to Serie A side Roma, ‘doesn’t like his situation’ at Barcelona, his agent has claimed.

Despite seemingly agreeing a deal to join Roma in the summer, Barça's 11th hour swoop for the then Bordeaux starlet saw them steal in for one of the summer's hottest properties.

25' played all season long. Reports surfacing about Malcom's agent saying his client isn't happy (no kidding). Regretting Roma decision? https://t.co/iQBMgonGxM — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) October 12, 2018

The pull of a move to Barcelona was too much to resist for the talented young forward, whose head was ultimately turned by the La Liga Champions.

However, despite his €41m move from French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, Malcom has only managed a total of just 25 minutes of football in two appearances for the club.

His agent, Junior Minguella, told Catalan Radio Station RAC1 that while Malcom doesn't 'like' his situation he is prepared to tough it out.

He said (as quoted by Football Italia): “Every player needs a period of adaptation and minutes on the pitch to prove their worth.

“He hasn’t had them yet, but he’ll prove his worth when he does play. He doesn’t like the situation, but he’s focused and very motivated.”

The 21-year-old Brazil international has been stuck as a bench warmer for much of this season, as a backup for the first choice front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

The former Bordeaux star man is not the only new signing to be frustrated at a lack of game time after reports also surfaced that former Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has tweeted about his disappointment after only six appearances this season.