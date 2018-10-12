Man Utd to Refuse to Sanction Sale of 'Untouchable' Paul Pogba Amid Barcelona & Juventus Talk

By 90Min
October 12, 2018

Manchester United's owners are prepared to put their foot down on the rumoured sale of Paul Pogba, as they believe he is their equivalent of Lionel Messi and cannot be sold under any circumstances.

Pogba's recent disagreements with United manager Jose Mourinho have led to rumours that he could leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, with Barcelona in pole position to sign him.

It had been rumoured that Pogba's £12m-a-year salary demands could deter Barca from pursuing their interest any further, with the Frenchman's agent Mino Raiola also demanding an eye-watering fee.

However, Mundo Deportivo reports that it is the Glazers, not Pogba or Raiola, who are standing in the way of a transfer. United's owners are not very popular among supporters but in this case, they are willing to stand their ground and refuse the sale of Pogba.

One of the reasons Pogba wants to go to Barcelona is to play alongside Lionel Messi, but the Glazers believe Pogba is to United what Messi is to Barcelona - an "untouchable" who cannot be allowed to leave.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Despite his problems with Mourinho, it is looking increasingly likely that Pogba will stay at Old Trafford after Fabio Paratici, sporting director at his former club Juventus, also ruled out a move earlier this week.

"We love him very much, but he isn't a Juve player anymore. We've never thought about it and we're not going to think about it," said Paratici.

Pogba is away on international duty at the moment and started for France against Iceland on Thursday, but was taken off after 67 minutes with Les Bleus 2-0 down. The world champions came back to salvage a 2-2 draw in the last minute.

