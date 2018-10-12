Martin Keown Admits Key Factor From Liverpool's Start to the Season Will Provide Confidence Boost

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has pointed at Liverpool's early season form as a potential indicator for how the club might fare in the Premier League this season.

He highlighted the fact that Liverpool are yet to lose against a top-six rival yet.

Speaking in his Daily Mail column, Keown said: “Liverpool have already beaten Tottenham at Wembley, taken a point from Stamford Bridge and now held the champions. To remain unbeaten after these tricky fixtures will give Liverpool huge belief."

The former Arsenal invincible explained that last week's home draw against Man City was an important result for Liverpool. And perhaps the draw was more of a loss for the reigning champions.

Keown said: “For Manchester City, failing to win at Anfield could be a huge blow.”

Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty in the fixture; wasting his team's best chance to come away all three points.

It's widely believed that Manchester City are once more the favorites in the league this season, but Liverpool's early season form has seen them nominated as the next most likely title challengers.

Currently, Liverpool and Manchester City sit at the top of the Premier League - with Chelsea also joining them on twenty points.

Fascinatingly, each of the three leading teams have yet to lose a game this season - all winning six times and drawing twice.

Both City and Liverpool have only conceded three goals this season. But while their mean defences match, The Reds have only managed 15 goals to the City's 21.

Jurgen Klopp will feel this is perhaps due to the lack of form from last year's star man Mohamed Salah.

So far this season Salah has a reasonable three goals in eight fixtures, but if Liverpool want to maintain their title push they will need the Egyption to return to his form of last season; where Salah scored a record breaking 32 goals in 36 appearances.

It's still early on in the season, and there is a lot of football to play, but Martin Keown won't be the only one impressed by Liverpool's flying start in the Premier League.

If anyone can beat Guardiola's City to the title, it might just be Klopp's Liverpool.