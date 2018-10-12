Martin Keown Admits Key Factor From Liverpool's Start to the Season Will Provide Confidence Boost

By 90Min
October 12, 2018

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has pointed at Liverpool's early season form as a potential indicator for how the club might fare in the Premier League this season.

He highlighted the fact that Liverpool are yet to lose against a top-six rival yet.

Speaking in his Daily Mail column, Keown said: “Liverpool have already beaten Tottenham at Wembley, taken a point from Stamford Bridge and now held the champions. To remain unbeaten after these tricky fixtures will give Liverpool huge belief."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The former Arsenal invincible explained that last week's home draw against Man City was an important result for Liverpool. And perhaps the draw was more of a loss for the reigning champions. 

Keown said: “For Manchester City, failing to win at Anfield could be a huge blow.”

Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty in the fixture; wasting his team's best chance to come away all three points.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It's widely believed that Manchester City are once more the favorites in the league this season, but Liverpool's early season form has seen them nominated as the next most likely title challengers. 

Currently, Liverpool and Manchester City sit at the top of the Premier League - with Chelsea also joining them on twenty points. 

Fascinatingly, each of the three leading teams have yet to lose a game this season - all winning six times and drawing twice.

Both City and Liverpool have only conceded three goals this season. But while their mean defences match, The Reds have only managed 15 goals to the City's 21.

Jurgen Klopp will feel this is perhaps due to the lack of form from last year's star man Mohamed Salah.

So far this season Salah has a reasonable three goals in eight fixtures, but if Liverpool want to maintain their title push they will need the Egyption to return to his form of last season; where Salah scored a record breaking 32 goals in 36 appearances.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

It's still early on in the season, and there is a lot of football to play, but Martin Keown won't be the only one impressed by Liverpool's flying start in the Premier League.

If anyone can beat Guardiola's City to the title, it might just be Klopp's Liverpool.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)