Mohamed Salah delivered a highlight–and a scare–during Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on Friday.

The Liverpool star scored on an Olimpico in the 45th minute of Egypt's 4-1 win over Swaziland. Salah curled in the left-footed corner for Egypt's final goal, which was Salah's 38th for Egypt–bringing him level with the great Mohamed Aboutreika for third all-time in the Pharaohs' history. The 26-year-old still has a ways to go to match Hossam Hassan's national record of 69, but the reigning FIFA Puskas Award winner turned in another one for the highlight reel with his latest strike:

Golazo olímpico de Salah con Egipto. pic.twitter.com/qEXd7OYexq — Germán Abril (@gerebit0) October 12, 2018

It wasn't all good news for Salah, who limped off the field at the end of the match with a reported groin injury, which caused him to come off momentarily for treatment. He returned, only to be taken off in stoppage time in a development that will surely leave Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool concerned about its superstar. The two nations meet again on Tuesday, with Salah's status for that much unclear.