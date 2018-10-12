WATCH: Mohamed Salah Scores Olimpico Goal for Egypt in AFCON Qualifier

Mohamed Salah scored directly from a corner kick, bending one in during Egypt's win over Swaziland.

By Avi Creditor
October 12, 2018

Mohamed Salah delivered a highlight–and a scare–during Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on Friday.

The Liverpool star scored on an Olimpico in the 45th minute of Egypt's 4-1 win over Swaziland. Salah curled in the left-footed corner for Egypt's final goal, which was Salah's 38th for Egypt–bringing him level with the great Mohamed Aboutreika for third all-time in the Pharaohs' history. The 26-year-old still has a ways to go to match Hossam Hassan's national record of 69, but the reigning FIFA Puskas Award winner turned in another one for the highlight reel with his latest strike:

It wasn't all good news for Salah, who limped off the field at the end of the match with a reported groin injury, which caused him to come off momentarily for treatment. He returned, only to be taken off in stoppage time in a development that will surely leave Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool concerned about its superstar. The two nations meet again on Tuesday, with Salah's status for that much unclear.

