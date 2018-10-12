'My Concern': Former Arsenal Star Perry Groves Lambasts Tottenham's Eric Dier Ahead of Croatia Clash

Former Arsenal and England winger Perry Groves has offered his opinion on Eric Dier prior to England's Nations League clash with World Cup finalists Croatia.

Dier has been less than impressive in the Premier League this season with Tottenham Hotspur, but is expected to feature for England against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

For all those who believe Dier’s versatility and tactical intelligence make him an integral asset to Gareth Southgate’s England side, there are those who believe there are far better options than the Spurs man.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking on the Jim White show on talkSPORT this morning, the former Gunners attacker Perry Groves has admitted that he has not been impressed by the central midfielder:

“Eric Dier is my concern,” Groves said. "When you’re combating that tremendous three [Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Mateo Kovacic] you need to be comfortable in possession, not give the ball away.

"And when you do give the ball away you’ve got to be mobile and I don’t think Dier is good enough to play in a midfield three.”

Groves admits that Dier can ‘do a job’ for England due to his ability to play in midfield, centre-back or even on the right of defence.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

At the age of 24, there is certainly an argument to be made that Dier has not developed as expected, having struggling to really push on following his breakout 2014/15 season.