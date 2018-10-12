Newcastle Defender Announces Return to Training on Social Media After Hamstring Injury

By 90Min
October 12, 2018

Newcastle left-back Paul Dummett has revealed he has returned to training, ahead of a tricky few weeks for the Magpies. 

The defender pulled out of Wales' squad for this week's fixtures against Spain and Ireland with a hamstring issue, but took to Instagram to reveal that he is on his way back to fitness. 

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

The 27-year-old had started every game for Newcastle to start the season before the injury, but missed defeats to Newcastle and Manchester United, in which the Magpies conceded five goals. Wales manager Ryan Giggs selected Dummett in his squad for the current international break in the hope that he would return to fitness, but was replaced by Joe Rodon last week. 

Dummett has only played once for his nation since 2015, having been called up by new manager Ryan Giggs for last month's Nations League fixture against Ireland, but faces an uphill struggle to beat out Spurs defender Ben Davies to be first choice. 

The Welsh left-back withdrew from the squad as a precaution, but he appears to be making more progress than anticipated – with next weekend's clash with Brighton at St James' Park a likely target for his return as the Magpies look for their first win of the season. 

Javier Manquillo replaced Dummett in Newcastle's 2-0 loss to Leicester and dramatic 3-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester United, failing to impress on either occasion. 

