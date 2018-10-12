Real Madrid Could Move Rodrygo's Arrival Forward to January Amid Goal Crisis

Rodrygo's scheduled move from Santos to Real Madrid could be brought forward to January, with reports in Brazil praising his maturity and decision-making.

Real reached an agreement to sign the 17-year-old for €45m in the summer. The agreement was that he would stay at Santos until July 2019 before joining up with his new team, having signed a contract until 2025.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

However, Los Blancos have been very impressed with Rodrygo's performances. He has featured in all but two of Santos' league matches this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists, despite the fact that he was rushed into the team sooner than expected.

"Rodrygo was a player who came out of nowhere, Santos had not planned to play him now," said ESPN Brazil commentator Mario Marra, quoted by AS.

"There was some concern about his physical maturity, but after a series of injuries on the staff the coach was left with no options and had to put him right at a time when Santos was going through a crisis.

OFFICIAL: Rodrygo Goes has been nominated for the Kopa trophy. pic.twitter.com/BUgIgnehY2 — Spectating Madrid (@spectatemadrid) October 8, 2018

"The boy went out in the middle of a chaotic team and won the position."

This week, Rodrygo was named on the shortlist for the inaugural Ballon d'Or Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best young player under the age of 21. Rodrygo is the youngest player on the list, and the only one to be based outside of Europe.

Real Madrid are currently experiencing a minor crisis, having embarked on their longest streak without a goal since 1985. Whether or not a teenager is the answer remains to be seen, but he would certainly provide welcome reinforcement.