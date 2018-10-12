Ryan Giggs Insists Arsenal Contract Standoff Hasn't Affected Aaron Ramsey's Wales Performances

Wales boss Ryan Giggs believes Aaron Ramsey's current contract issues with Arsenal have not affected the midfielder's performances for his country.

Ramsey is now well into the final year of his contract with the Gunners and the Welshman is likely to leave the Emirates next summer after Arsenal withdrew their extension offer.

When asked whether the speculation has affected the former Cardiff ace internationally, Giggs said as quoted by the Daily Star: "I don't want to get involved. No, it hasn't been.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"It wasn't in the last campaign and it hasn't been in this campaign."

Giggs instead focused on Ramsey's effect on the Welsh national team, adding: "Aaron enjoys meeting up [with the Wales squad] and as for contract talks, I don’t really want to get involved in that.

“When he’s here he’s my player and like always he loves being here, he loves playing for his country and he’s very good to have around the dressing room and in the camp in general.

“It hasn’t affected him from my point of view.”

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

After taking a heavy 4-1 loss at the hands of Spain in Thursday night's friendly, Giggs, while optimistic about the future, expressed his disappointment over the performance.

The Manchester United legend added: "It is disappointing. Against average teams, you have to do the basics right. Against a very good team, if you don't do the basics, you get punished, and that's what happened.

"We brush ourselves down, take it on the chin. The last time we were in Cardiff we won 4-1 and were magnificent.

"The good thing about football is you have always got the next game, and that can't come quickly enough. We will be better on Tuesday."

Wales face a crunch match against the Republic of Ireland next Tuesday in group B4 of the UEFA Nations League. The availability of Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, who is struggling with muscle fatigue, will reportedly be touch-and-go up until match day.