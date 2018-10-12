Saudi Arabia will host an international friendly on Friday, facing off against Brazil. Kickoff from King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh is slated for 2 p.m. ET.

Friday will mark Saudi Arabia's second international friendly since the World Cup following a 2-2 tie against Bolivia on Sept. 10. Saudi Arabia failed to advance past the group stage in their first World Cup since 2006 in June, though it won against Egypt in its last group game.

Brazil, led by Neymar, is coming off a disappointing quarterfinal finish at the World Cup. It has won its two friendlies since losing to Belgium in Russia, beating the USA and El Salvador in September by a combined 7-0 scoreline.

Here's how you can watch Friday's match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports Espanol

Live stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on Sling TV.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.