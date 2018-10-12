Thierry Henry Set to Leave Belgium Camp Ahead of Appointment as Monaco Manager Next Week

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry could be appointed as the new manager of Monaco as early as Monday, as he is reportedly set to leave the Belgium coaching set-up for the last time on Saturday.

According to L'Equipe, Henry will continue in his role as Roberto Martinez's assistant until the conclusion of Belgium's UEFA Nations League clash with Switzerland, but will depart immediately afterwards as he heads to France to take over from Leonardo Jardim.

Leonardo Jardim has been sacked as Monaco manager with Thierry Henry expected to be named as his replacement... pic.twitter.com/OMdWH4DuPY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 11, 2018

Jardim was sacked earlier this week with the club sitting 18th in Ligue 1, having won just once in the league so far.

They qualified for the Champions League after finishing second to PSG last season, but a win over Nantes on the opening day remains their only league victory so far, and defeats to Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League didn't help matters, as the club eventually deemed that enough was enough - despite Jardim leading them to the Ligue 1 title two years ago.

They were champions of Ligue 1 two years ago, but Monaco are currently 18th in the table right now.



With the club struggling badly, manager Leonardo Jardim is apparently set to be sacked - and Thierry Henry is one of the names being mooted to take over... pic.twitter.com/lPy4RsPdIP — 32Red (@32Red) October 9, 2018

A shortlist of potential replacements reportedly included former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, but it's now expected that Henry will get the job in a matter of days.

Henry been assistant to Roberto Martinez since 2016, and saw his side reach the semi finals of the 2018 World Cup, beating England in the third place playoff.

His coaching performances have earned him some flattering glances, and he was reportedly a target to replace Steve Bruce at Aston Villa, but opted not to leave his post for that job.

ANDY BUCHANAN/GettyImages

Instead, it now looks like he will take charge of the club at which he started his professional career back in 1994.