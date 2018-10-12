Tottenham Considering Surprise Move for Chinese Super League Star Cedric Bakambu

Tottenham are interested in signing Beijing Guoan striker Cedric Bakambu, who has been in scintillating form since his move to the Chinese Super League.

Bakambu moved to the Chinese capital from Villarreal for €40m (£35.4m) in February and has scored 19 goals in 23 matches since, including a run of scoring in nine consecutive league games earlier in the season.

His goals also helped Beijing Guoan to reach their first Chinese FA Cup final since 2003 and now Tottenham are considering bringing the DR Congo international back to Europe.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

According to L'est Republicain, Tottenham have "laid the groundwork" for a transfer which could be completed "in the very near future". The soonest Tottenham would be able to make a move for Bakambu is in January, when the transfer window reopens.

Tottenham certainly have the money to spend, having become the first Premier League in the transfer window era not to sign a single player during the summer.





Their main striker, Harry Kane, has scored 135 goals over the last four seasons, but Spurs could do with back-up in the centre forward position. Neither Vincent Janssen nor Fernando Llorente has excelled in their time at the club.

Bakambu started his career in France with Sochaux, where he spent four years before joining Bursaspor in 2014. After just one season he signed for Villarreal and scored 46 goals in three seasons at El Madrigal.

Bakambu is away on international duty at the moment, having joined up with the DR Congo squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double header against Zimbabwe.