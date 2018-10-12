Tottenham Veteran Ready to Leave North London When His Contract Ends This Summer

Michel Vorm is reportedly set to leave Tottenham next summer when his contract with the Premier League side expires.

Vorm, who joined the north London outfit in the summer of 2014 from Swansea City, has found game time difficult to come by in recent seasons.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

The £3.5m man has made just 13 appearances in the Premier League for Spurs, with a further 33 appearances coming in other cup competitions as Hugo Lloris' backup.

The Netherlands international signed a new contract with Spurs earlier this year, tying him to the north London club until the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

However, according to the Sun, Vorm will leave Spurs next summer as the Premier League club look to conclude a deal for a new younger backup goalkeeper to France international Lloris.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Vorm has stepped in for Lloris already this season, starting two Premier League matches and one Champions League tie, but was supplanted by Paulo Gazzaniga after last month's disappointing 2-1 defeat to Inter – Mauricio Pochettino preferring the 26-year-old Argentine for three games before Lloris' return last weekend.

Given that Vorm, 34, no longer has age on his side, it would make sense for Tottenham to find a younger goalkeeper to replace him in the squad for next season.

The same report also claims Tottenham are eyeing a move for Bournemouth centre back Nathan Ake as a future replacement for Jan Vertonghen, willing to listen to offers for Victor Wanyama, and are actively trying to offload star midfielder Mousa Dembele.