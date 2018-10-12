Zlatan Ibrahimovic Lined Up for Stunning Return to Europe as Both Man Utd & AC Milan Eye Former Star

By 90Min
October 12, 2018

After making his mark on MLS with some fine form and a collection of trademark moments of brilliance for LA Galaxy, Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be in line for a sensational return to Europe less than a year after leaving Manchester United, according to reports.

The iconic Swedish striker has recorded a remarkable record of 21 goals in just 25 games for his Los Angeles-based side, and that stunning return has seen the 37-year-old linked with a quick-fire return to Europe, with two of his former sides said to be interested.

According to La Gazzetta Dello SportAC Milan are interested in re-signing Ibrahimovic, who departed San Siro to move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2012. It is said that the Rossoneri are eyeing a move for the striker in the January transfer window.

Milan would apparently be able to match his €4m-a-year contract and view the Swede as an ideal back-up option for Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at San Siro from Serie A rivals Juventus.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side have, however, are already close to the €35m signing of Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo. Having already encountered trouble with UEFA in breaching Financial Fair Play rules, Milan may be unable to accommodate the financial terms required to sign Ibrahimovic, despite their considerable spending power.

Meanwhile, according to the Irish Daily Mirror, there is an even more surprising possibility that Ibrahimovic could make a stunning return to feature under Jose Mourinho once more for Manchester United, just months after departing Old Trafford for the USA.

United have endured a tough start to the Premier League season which has seen the Portuguese coach come under a great deal of pressure from both Manchester United fans and the media. Ibrahimovic’ recent comments on his former coach suggest that a reunion may not be such an unlikely outcome.

Via Calciomercato.com, Ibrahimovic said of Mourinho: “Jose is special first of all because he is a winner. He does everything to win.

“He knows football, he knows how to read games and can manipulate both the matches and the minds of his players. I remember when he arrived at Inter he made everyone play at 200%, but not for the club but for him.”

Ibrahimovic’s track record of success in his player-manager relationship with Mourinho, both for Inter and Manchester United, could make the Swede an ideal short-term weapon to boost the Portuguese’s faltering side.

