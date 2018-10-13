Arsenal Give Fitness Updates on Several First Team Stars Ahead of Game Against Leicester

Arsenal have given updates regarding the fitness of several first team regulars, including Mesut Ozil and Petr Cech ahead of their game against Leicester following the international break.

Unai Emery's side have been enjoying a decent run of form prior to the break, winning their last nine fixtures in all competitions. However, while the timing of the international fixtures risks interrupting Arsenal's form, it has given the chance for those on the sidelines extra time to recover from injuries.

The club's official website have confirmed that Ozil, who missed Arsenal's 5-1 against Fulham, has returned to to full training following a back spasm, while Cech, who suffered a hamstring injury against Watford, will be assessed before the game at the Emirates Stadium.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Other updates include Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who has returned to full training after lasting just 35 minutes on the opening day of the season against Manchester City due to a small fracture, and Danny Welbeck, who will be assessed before the Leicester game after pulling out the England squad with a minor hamstring strain.

Laurent Koscielny is hoping to return to full training in November, after being out of action since May following an Achilles injury sustaining against Atletico Madrid, while Konstantinos Mavropanos is expected to make a return to training at the end of October as he looks to overcome a groin issue.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Despite having to deal with a number of injures, Emery's Arsenal are just two points off the top of the Premier League in what is his first season in charge, and has overseen two wins from two in the Europa League, a tournament he has won on three separate occasions.