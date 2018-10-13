Arsenal Increase Interest in Lille Winger Nicolas Pepe But Face Competition From European Giants

By 90Min
October 13, 2018

Arsenal and Bayern Munich have 'intensified' their interest in LOSC Lille star Nicolas Pépé ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.


The 23-year-old has been in fine form this season and has already been directly involved in 12 goals in Ligue 1, helping his side climb up to second place in the table behind only Paris Saint-Germain.

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/GettyImages

Pépé's form has unsurprisingly caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs across Europe. As things stand, both Arsenal and Bayern Munich are leading the race for his signature, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), who also talk of Barcelona's interest in the winger.

The Ivory Coast international, who alongside Jonathan Bamba is the star of Lille's current side, is expected to cost suitors close to €30m, although Les Dogues could up their valuation and let a bidding war ensue for the forward.

It was expected that Pépé would be the subject of a number of high-profile bids during the January transfer window. However, he recently told Telefoot that he will not be leaving the Stade Pierre-Mauroy before the end of this season.

The France-born winger first made a name for himself in Ligue 1 during a two-year spell with SCO Angers. Pépé would go on to make 47 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and claiming two assists.

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/GettyImages

Following a £9m move to Lille, Pépé has already matched the same number of appearances as he did with his former side Angers. However, the forward's return in front of goal has changed drastically, scoring 20 times and registering 11 assists in just over a year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)