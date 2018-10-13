Arsenal and Bayern Munich have 'intensified' their interest in LOSC Lille star Nicolas Pépé ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form this season and has already been directly involved in 12 goals in Ligue 1, helping his side climb up to second place in the table behind only Paris Saint-Germain.

Pépé's form has unsurprisingly caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs across Europe. As things stand, both Arsenal and Bayern Munich are leading the race for his signature, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), who also talk of Barcelona's interest in the winger.

The Ivory Coast international, who alongside Jonathan Bamba is the star of Lille's current side, is expected to cost suitors close to €30m, although Les Dogues could up their valuation and let a bidding war ensue for the forward.

It was expected that Pépé would be the subject of a number of high-profile bids during the January transfer window. However, he recently told Telefoot that he will not be leaving the Stade Pierre-Mauroy before the end of this season.

The France-born winger first made a name for himself in Ligue 1 during a two-year spell with SCO Angers. Pépé would go on to make 47 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and claiming two assists.

Following a £9m move to Lille, Pépé has already matched the same number of appearances as he did with his former side Angers. However, the forward's return in front of goal has changed drastically, scoring 20 times and registering 11 assists in just over a year.