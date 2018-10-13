Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey Set to Spark Auction for His Services as Europe's Elite Start to Circle

Aaron Ramsey has found himself in the centre of a transfer tussle amongst Europe's elite after conceding his time at Arsenal will come to a close next summer.

Ramsey, 27, has been forced to consider his future options after the Gunners retracted their contract offer to ensure his exit at the Emirates will be formalised over the course of the next eight months.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Wales international recently revealed his intentions to honour the last year of his current deal before deciding his future in the summer - but, he will not be short of suitors when time comes to assess his options.

According to CalcioMercato, Ramsey has attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool, while the Italian trio of Juventus, Inter and Milan are also firmly in the hunt for the midfielder's signature.

Each club is aware of his availability on a free transfer next summer and are aware the difference in securing a deal may now come down to the commission fees required to acquire a free agent.

The report claims the midfielder is set to demand a salary of no less than €8m-per-year and now an auction awaits to see which club will come out on top in luring Ramsey in their direction.





Liverpool have emerged as the most interested party of those in the Premier League as they look to lure another of Arsenal's players their way, having clinched Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's signature last season, to further bolster Jurgen Klopp's squad.





Meanwhile, those in Italy do not fear being overlooked as Juventus have proven their ability to clinch a match the demands of a free agent having secured Emre Can over the summer.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Inter, meanwhile, are ready to bolster their team on top of the acquisitions of Stefan de Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah with the dynamism and attacking potency that Ramsey has to offer.





The level of interest ensures Ramsey will not be without a club for long, ensuring the bargaining power is on his side.