Atletico Madrid Interested in Edinson Cavani Amid Striker's Growing Frustrations at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani has emerged as a transfer target for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

The Uruguayan, who has formed a deadly attacking triumvirate alongside teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, is entering his sixth season with the French champions. During that time, he has amassed 173 goals in 233 games for the club – winning sixteen trophies including four Ligue 1 titles.

According to Sport (as reported via Sportsmole) however, Cavani has grown increasingly frustrated with his role at the club and could be looking to seek pastures new, which has led to Atletico Madrid showing an interest.

During his PSG tenure, Cavani has had to play second fiddle to accommodate bigger stars. Before Neymar's world record transfer from Barcelona and Mbappe's arrival from rivals Monaco, Cavani was playing out of position to give Zlatan Ibrahimovic a starring role - which could be a reason for his growing frustrations.

According to reports, Diego Simeone sees Cavani as key to mounting a serious title challenge in La Liga once again, as the Argentine looks to use the former Napoli striker in a front three with Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa.

The 31-year-old has less than two years remaining on his contract, and with the looming shadow of Financial Fair Play hanging over them, PSG could potentially be open to cashing in on the striker before that time.

Cavani already has six goals in eight games for PSG this season, including one in the Champions League.