Atletico Madrid Join AC Milan in Race for Chelsea Midfielder Cesc Fabregas Ahead of January Window

La Liga giants Atlético Madrid have become the latest side to shortlist Chelsea's Cesc Fàbregas ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder has been a long-term target for Italian side AC Milan, and many expected that the 31-year-old would complete a move to San Siro before the start of this season following the Rossoneri's change in ownership.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Although a move to Lombardy never materialised, Milan are expected to approach Fàbregas once again in 2019 in the hopes that they can convince the World Cup winner to move to Italy on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.





However, the Mirror claims Spanish side Atlético Madrid will challenge Milan by throwing their hat into the ring and offering Fàbregas a route back to La Liga, where the midfielder has only ever made 96 appearances.

Cesc Fabregas is the king of passes. — FunmI (@fvnmI) October 5, 2018

It still hasn't been completely ruled out, however, that he could still sign a contract extension at Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard looked destined to leave under the guidance of Antonio Conte, but Fàbregas admits he's loving life with Maurizio Sarri.

"I wish he came a bit earlier to be honest. It’s a little bit late now in my career," Fàbregas said about Sarri last week. "Definitely I’m very happy with him.





"To be honest, the club has not said anything. At the end of the day, I have eight months left and at the moment I’m gone. But I’d love to stay at the club. I’ve been very happy for the last four years and a half, we’ve had great success, won many things.

Paul Kane/GettyImages

"I think I have a good understanding with the fans and players. I feel I still have a lot of football left in me, but it is now up to the club."