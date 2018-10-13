U.S. women's national team midfielder Carli Lloyd sent a 45-yard field goal perfectly through the middle of the posts on Satuday at the Cowboys training facility.

Lloyd, 36, made sure to clarify that she was still an Eagles fan, who just happened to be getting some reps in down in Dallas.

Watch the American soccer star nail her first attempt:

The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year and two-time Olympic champion also plays for Sky Blue FC in her home state of New Jersey. Last Sunday, she scored a hat trick as the national team won 5-0 over Panama in the group stage of the Concacaf World Cup qualifying tournament.

The team is back in action tomorrow to face Jamaica – the second-place finisher of Group B – for a berth to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.