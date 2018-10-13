Chelsea Superstar Eden Hazard Reportedly Offered to Barcelona Over the Summer

Barcelona were offered the services of Chelsea's star playmaker and the Premier League's current top scorer Eden Hazard over the summer, according to a report.

Hazard, 27, was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout the off season as the Spanish giants looked to take advantage of a lack of progress in contract negotiations at Stamford Bridge and to also bolster their squad following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, their fierce rivals at Camp Nou had transfer priorities of their own following their failed attempt to land Antoine Griezmann, and a report from Mundo Deportivo claims that representatives of Hazard made attempts to offer the midfielder to Barcelona as an alternate transfer target.

Members of Hazard's party were of mind that his capabilities and style of play would fit perfectly within the Blaugrana's setup and add extra stardust to their attack which they had hoped to elevate through snaring the Frenchman.

Eden Hazard for Chelsea in the Premier League since 2017/18:



• Most take-ons completed (187)

• Most chances created (103)

• Most shots (94)

• Most goals (19)

• Most braces (4)

• Joint-most hat-tricks (1)

• Second-most assists (7)



The circumstances which were said to have fuelled the attempts to move Hazard on from Chelsea was the lack of Champions League football at Stamford Bridge following another disappointing Premier League campaign.

Nevertheless, Barcelona were unable to ever seriously contemplate making a formal approach for Hazard as they would have been unable to match Chelsea's hefty transfer demands, or go toe to toe with rivals Real should an auction style negotiation have arisen.

Losing out on the 27-year-old to their fierce rivals would have only served to damage their image as Hazard had continually expressed the lure of the Bernabeu throughout the summer.

Ultimately, Chelsea kept hold of their star man despite significant interest from abroad and he has started the campaign in dazzling form having already scored eight goals in 10 appearances across all competitions.

Barcelona, meanwhile, failed to land an established star and instead chose to secure Brazilian winger Malcom in the summer - a move which has so far failed to prove successful as he has been handed just 25 minutes of playing time.