'Credit to Everyone': Virgil van Dijk Opens Up About Liverpool's Defensive Improvements

Virgil van Dijk has broken down why opponents struggle to score against his Liverpool side, claiming the recent solidity at the back is a 'credit to everyone'.



When the Dutchman came to Merseyside in January, he joined a team who at the time were renowned for leaking avoidable goals. However he has made an outstanding impression since arrival at Anfield, with the Reds having conceded just three Premier League goals so far this season, as well as not leaking a home league goal since February.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The Netherlands captain has helped transform a Liverpool defence who reached the Champions League final last season and a team who have made a blistering start to their Premier League campaign and are currently sat in third place separated from Manchester City and Chelsea only by goal difference.



Speaking with Premier League Productions (via the Liverpool Echo ), van Dijk credited his teammates for their impressive run of clean sheets and also stressed the importance of Liverpool's defensive displays on the team's results.





He said: “It’s credit to everyone.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"Anfield is obviously a very difficult place to come for every team. As defenders – and everyone in the team – we try to keep a clean sheet because we know if we do that we have a big chance to win the game.



“We always get opportunities, we’ll always be dangerous in front of goal and we’ll always create chances. So we know if we keep a clean sheet we have a big chance to win.”



His side have made Anfield a real fortress with opponents being lucky to even have a sniff at goal during the 90 minutes, and van Dijk went onto reveal exactly why teams struggle so much when they travel to face the Reds.

He added: “How we defend all together, how we press together – it starts up front – we can make life difficult for everyone.



"It’s never easy to play through our front three; when you do, you come up against our midfielders, who are always putting pressure on you and never leave you alone. Then you come up against us at the back – and we have an outstanding goalkeeper as well, which helps a lot.”







He and his side will be hoping to continue their impressive start to the season when they travel to the Kirklees Stadium to face Huddersfield Town.