Crystal Palace Increase Interest in Coveted Mexico Star Hector Herrera Ahead of Contract Expiry

Crystal Palace are reportedly upping their interest in a move for coveted Porto midfielder Hector Herrera.



The Mexico international is now in his sixth season with the Portuguese club, but may well become a free agent next summer with his contract is set to expire and no talk yet of a new deal.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The 28-year-old starred for Mexico during this summer's World Cup in Russia, and started in all three group games as Mexico secured their passage into the knockout stages. However, he was unable to inspire them to victory in the Round of 16 as they crashed out following defeat to Brazil.



Previous reports claimed that both Palace and fellow Premier League side Watford were monitoring the midfielder after his successful campaign with his country. However, now Gazzetta dello Sport are now claiming (via Inside Futbol ) that Roy Hodgson may be tempted to up the ante and attempt to secure a pre-contract agreement with Herrera in January.



Gualter Fatia/GettyImages