Report: Crystal Palace Increases Interest in Hector Herrera

Crystal Palace is reportedly upping its interest in a move for coveted Porto midfielder Hector Herrera.  

By 90Min
October 13, 2018

The Mexico international is now in his sixth season with the Portuguese club, but may well become a free agent next summer with his contract is set to expire and no talk yet of a new deal.

The 28-year-old starred for Mexico during this summer's World Cup in Russia, and started in all three group games as Mexico secured their passage into the knockout stages. However, he was unable to inspire them to victory in the Round of 16 as they crashed out following defeat to Brazil.

Previous reports claimed that both Palace and fellow Premier League side Watford were monitoring the midfielder after his successful campaign with his country. However, now Gazzetta dello Sport are now claiming (via Inside Futbol) that Roy Hodgson may be tempted to up the ante and attempt to secure a pre-contract agreement with Herrera in January.

It looks as though Palace will face some stiff Premier League competition to secure his signature, with the report going onto state that both Arsenal and Watford are also keeping a close eye on any developments regarding his situation, whilst they may also face some competition across Europe with Inter and Roma also eyeing up a potential deal.

The Mexican has represented his country 70 times and would no doubt provide a wealth of experience to any side who would want to secure his services. With plenty of playing years left in him, clubs will be queuing up to negotiate a potential deal in January ahead of completing the signing next summer.

