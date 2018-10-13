David De Gea's Representatives 'Optimistic' Keeper Will Sign New Man Utd Contract

David de Gea's representatives remain 'optimistic' that the goalkeeper will put pen to paper on a new contract with Manchester United.

De Gea, 27, is in the final year of his current deal with the Red Devils but the club possess an option to trigger a one-year extension, a clause which they are expected to trigger.

TF-Images/GettyImages

However, United have never been more confident of tying the Spaniard down to a new and improved deal after witnessing longtime admirers Real Madrid sign Thibaut Courtois over the summer.

A report from the Manchester Evening News claims United must now ensure they can prove to De Gea that Old Trafford is the place where his dreams of silverware can be realised, but both parties remain 'optimistic' over agreeing to terms over a new deal.

The Spain international is said to have been moved by the support of the Old Trafford faithful following a disappointing World Cup campaign and it was only last month that the shot stopper voiced his love for the club.

I've absolutely no issues with De Gea leaving at the end of his contract. Has given Utd so many great years and never complained to the press, unlike Dab man. — AP (@__AP____) October 8, 2018

"I feel we love this club, the fans, all the people who work for this club, so I'm really happy to be at this club," De Gea told reporters following the win against Young Boys in the Champions League.

"It's one of the best clubs in the world so, for me, it's really good to be part of this club."

De Gea is represented by super agent Jorge Mendes and should no deal be agreed it could see the four time club player of the year leave the club as a free agent at the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.

De Gea, however, is not the only player coming towards the end of their contract at Old Trafford as United must also consider the futures of the likes of Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Ander Herrera.