Dortmund Defender Manuel Akanji Reveals Ambition to Play for Premier League Giants Man Utd

Borussia Dortmund Manuel Akanji has revealed his ambition to one day play for Premier League giants Manchester United.

Dortmund have enjoyed a thrilling start to the 2018/19 season. They sit top of the Bundesliga, four points clear of sixth placed Bayern Munich and have taken maximum points in their Champions League group.

Akanji sat down with the press on international duty and, relayed by Bluewin, said: “Many know that Manchester United has been my favourite club since childhood. It would be nice to play there, but that’s not an issue right now.

TF-Images/GettyImages

“I am very satisfied in Dortmund, I want to win titles with BVB and compete in many more big tournaments with the Swiss national team.”

The 23-year-old is also an established member of the Swiss national side, having started each of their games at the 2018 World Cup.

Former Borussia Mönchengladbach coach Lucien Favre has his side playing some scintillating football, but not only are Dortmund scoring at a great rate, only two sides in the Bundesliga have conceded less than them, and they are yet to leak a strike in the Champions League.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Integral to Dortmund’s slick football is Swiss defender Akanji. He has played every minute of BVB’s games this campaign, his surging runs into midfield and composure on the ball offering Dortmund a variety of attacking opportunities.

But his dominance in the air and strong positional sense have been just as key to Dortmund's aggressive brand of football.

If Dortmund keep up their impressive form then the titles Akanji craves are not out of the question. Unfortunately for Dortmund, if Akanji manages to maintain his impressive development then he might not be at the Westfalenstadion for much longer.